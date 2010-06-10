Don't be put off by the skull motifs – these buds aren't just for angst-ridden youths and pirates.
Build quality is good and you get both silicone and foam tips to choose from. Either sort is extremely comfortable in situ.
The in-line remote works well and is iPhone- and Blackberry-compatible. Call quality is clear and the headphones isolate outside noise effectively.
Sonically, we don't have a harsh word to say about them. Treble sounds smooth and calm, and there's decent low-end grunt.
However, there's a thickness to the sound that robs it of clarity, and bass notes lack the pace and agility of the best at this price.
