Sennheiser PXC310 review

These closed-back, fold-away cans from Sennheiser feature an on-ear design that shies away from any kind of sonic attack Tested at £200.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

If a walk on the mild side sounds agreeable, don’t look any further

For

  • Light, comfortable and small
  • refined, even sound
  • noise-cancelling

Against

  • Utterly disinclined to attack a tune with anything approaching gusto

Given the confounding number of headphones Sennheiser currently offers, it's mildly surprising to find these PXC310s are its only on-ear design to fall into this price bracket.

They're unique in that they feature active noise-cancelling tech, but in every other respect they're tailor-made for the genre: a light, fold-away, closed-back design with pretensions towards a hi-fi sound.

Their tiddly size, low weight and comfortably padded headband and ear-cups make the Sennheisers alluring right from the off.

There's a USB-chargeable battery built into the left ear-cup to power the noise cancelling, while the right ear-cup features on/off for the noise-cancelling and a ‘talk-through' button so you can hear the outside world without having to take your headphones off.

They're politeness personified
A song as grown-up and sensible as Nick Lowe's Lately I've Let Things Slide suits the PXC310s down to the ground. Restrained and refined, they're politeness personified – if it's a safety-first approach you're after, the Sennheisers are perfect.

They're nicely balanced, with no area of the frequency range given undue prominence, and they describe a carefully separated, easy-to-follow soundstage.

The low-frequency punch is friendly rather than mortal, and dynamic variances are rolled off in an effort to cause as little upset as possible.

Some recordings, of course, demand a bit of aggression – but the PXC310s are reluctant to get stuck in.

Where tonal variance, midrange expressiveness or across-the-board integration are concerned they more than hold their own – but where drive and attack are concerned they'd much rather not get involved.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sennheiser.com
Brand NameSennheiser
Product TypeHeadphone
ManufacturerSennheiser Electronic Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberPXC310
Product NameSennheiser PXC310
Product ModelPXC 310

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response15 Hz
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Wireless TechnologyBluetooth
Impedance590 Ohm
Maximum Frequency Response22 kHz
Noise CancelingYes

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • PXC 310 Headphone
  • Audio Cable (2.5 mm to 3.5 mm Jack Plug)
  • Inflight Adaptor (3.5 mm Double Mono Jack)
  • 6.3 mm Audio Adapter
  • USB Charging Cable
  • Multi-Country Charger
  • Rechargeable Lithium Polymer Battery
  • Carrying Case

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignOver-the-head
Earpiece TypeBinaural

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorEar-cup

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone

Warranty

Limited Warranty2 Year