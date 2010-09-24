If you’ve eyed the rating above and are eager to make your purchase, allow us to pass on one word of warning: don’t confuse the PXC 310 BT headset here with the PX 310 BT (which lacks noise-cancelling) or the PXC 310 (which lacks Bluetooth).



The Sennheiser PXC 310 BTs go the whole nine yards: aptX-compatible Bluetooth, NoiseGuard 2.0 active noise-cancelling, with a TalkThrough function so you can have a conversation without taking the headphones off, plus controls on the right-hand cup for changing tracks and volume.



They’re compact and foldable, too, and there’s a cable in the box for standard wired connections (very handy if the batteries run out mid-journey).



AptX Bluetooth is the headline. If you’ve a new Mac or one of the increasing number of phones and portables with the tech built-in, you’re already ready to go.



If not, Sennheiser makes a USB adapter for computers, a 30-pin adaptor for other Apple portables and a 3.5mm adaptor for everything else – each is available for

a little over £40 if you shop around.



Wireless is clear and balanced

Using aptX as your transmission method, these Sennheisers sound excellent.



Weighty, bouncy bass, twinkly treble and clear vocals mark out their presentation of Ellie Goulding’s Guns and Horses, and they resist over-emphasising the inherent brightness of the recording, making for an exciting but comfortable listen.



The delivery is impressively clean and clear, too, and no part of the tonal range sticks out. True, switching to the cable does introduce a little extra organic warmth and note degradation, but aptX is close enough that most will stick to Bluetooth whenever possible.



The noise-cancelling is efficient, too. Something like the Bose QuietComfort 15s will block out more, but the Sennheisers aren’t far off.



We would, however, leave it off where possible, as it does slightly affect the balance (and cost battery life), which is an impressive 12 hours with just Bluetooth.

