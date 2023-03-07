Hands on: Sonos Era 300 review

Why you can trust What Hi-Fi? Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Sonos has taken the wraps off its new Era range of speakers, with the new, smaller Era 100 replacing the rather popular but now long-in-the-tooth Sonos One.

But arguably the bigger launch is the new Era 300. This is an entirely new product, designed from the ground up and specifically for the playback of spatial audio.

Spatial audio has been in the spotlight in recent years, featuring in Dolby Atmos-soundtracked movies, TV shows and now music. It relates to Dolby Atmos's ability to create content in more audio channels, and in a more fluid way compared to surround sound too, giving more freedom to creators to deliver a more immersive sound experience. For music – which has been in good ol' stereo for a good few decades – that's quite a big change.

There are plenty of existing songs and albums being remastered and/or upmixed from stereo into spatial audio, but there is also a new influx of artists creating new music in spatial audio/Dolby Atmos music too. The problem is, Sonos argues, that there's no way to really hear back that music at home from a dedicated speaker. (Although we would add: the spatial audio-supporting Apple HomePod 2 exists.)

As Sonos's principal product manager, Ryan Moore, stated during our press briefing: "The goal with Era 300 was really to create the best standalone spatial audio experience of any single speaker."

So Sonos went about fixing this shortage of spatial audio-supporting wireless speakers. Enter the Sonos Era 300.

Sonos Era 300: price

Sonos has priced the Era 300 on the premium end of the smart speaker market, clocking in at £449 / $449 / €499 / AU$749. That's quite a hefty sum to pay – in comparison, the closest rival HomePod 2 costs £299 / $299 / AU$479.

It's still £50/$100 shy of Sonos's most expensive wireless speaker, the £499 / $549 / AU$700 Sonos Five. The big difference between the two is that the Five delivers stereo music; Sonos Era 300 can deliver mono, stereo and, most importantly, spatial.

Meanwhile the smaller, cheaper Era 100 will cost £249 / $249 / €279 / AU$399. Both speakers are available for pre-order now and will be available to buy on 28th March.

Sonos Era 300: build and design

(Image credit: Future)

We got our first glimpse of the Sonos Era speakers during a press briefing in Sonos's offices in Santa Barbara in February. The new Sonos Era 300 has an unusual shape – a "cinched hourglass" design, to be specific. With the spatial audio playback as its focal point, that meant a new and unusual arrangement of drivers and amplification that would be able to fire out sound in all directions to deliver that 'immersive' audio experience – while still keeping a familial look that fits into Sonos's family of speakers.

Inside the Era 300 are six drivers: four tweeters (one forward-firing, two side-firing, one upward-firing) and two woofers (angled left and right for stereo playback). These are complemented by custom waveguides that help direct sound out forwards, upwards, left and right to surround you with music. Each of the six drivers is also powered by its own class D amplifier.

That upward-firing tweeter is Dolby Atmos-specified, too, loaded into a directional horn and designed to reflect sound off the ceiling when playing Dolby Atmos music.

The Era 300 is actually not as awkward or bulky as the images might suggest. The quirky design makes it stand out – in a good way – compared to other traditional designs on the market. Sonos's design team has ensured that the profile is still fairly svelte with a very clean design. Apart from the Sonos logo on the grille, there aren't any buttons or displays on the front. And the finish – in matte black or matte white – fits in neatly with the rest of the brand's products.

(Image credit: Future)

One thing that had to change – both in the Era 300 and the smaller, stereo Era 100 – was the on-unit interface on the top of the products. Both now have a volume slider (or a "trough", as Sonos calls it) to encourage people to use it as a gesture control.

The touch-capacitive buttons for playback are fairly subtle, too. We didn't get to actually use the speakers during our demo, so how the new controls operate in daily use is something we'll be sure to test when we get official review samples in.

The upward-firing driver needing space to fire out sound through the top of the speaker meant that Sonos had to move the control panel a touch forward as opposed to it being in the middle as originally intended, and also had to move the cinch point – hence the unique design.

Sonos Era 300: features

(Image credit: Future)

Apart from spatial audio – which we'll get into more detail shortly – the biggest news is that the Sonos Era 300 (and Era 100) can play music over wi-fi (wi-fi 6 is supported) and Bluetooth. It's the first time Bluetooth has been included in Sonos's mains-powered speakers, having previously featured only on its portable Roam and Move models. We're told it's the Bluetooth 5.0 version and supports the standard SBC and AAC codecs. (Note that spatial audio can only be played over wi-fi, not Bluetooth.)

Also new is a USB-C port for wired connection to sources like turntables. You will need a specific Line-In Adapter and Sonos Combo Adapter if you want to go the wired route, though unfortunately these accessories are not included in the box; you'll have to buy them via Sonos. The adapters will cost just £19, which isn't too costly compared with certain other brands' add-ons, and will be available in black or white to match the two Era speaker finishes.

AirPlay 2 streaming returns, as does Sonos voice control and support for Alexa (or you can also turn the mic off for full privacy). Satisfyingly, the power cable input, Bluetooth pairing button and the switch for turning the mic off are neatly hidden away at the rear of the speakers.

(Image credit: Future)

Playback, multi-room and stereo-pair grouping and more can be controlled through the Sonos S2 app, which we've always found to be well-featured and seamless to use. The ability to control all your music from one intuitive place is a neat solution, especially if you play music from a variety of streaming services. Again, we didn't get a chance to play with the app during the demo, but we expect it to be as friendly and simple to use as we recently reviewed the Sonos Five.

The Era 300 (and Era 100) supports playback of 24-bit/48kHz hi-res music from Qobuz and Amazon Music. It's worth noting that the Era 100 is designed for stereo playback (as opposed to the outgoing Sonos One's intended mono output), though it doesn't support spatial audio playback like the Era 300. Why? The Era 100's small form factor and therefore omission of the specific six-driver acoustic architecture of its bigger sibling simply wouldn't do justice to spatial audio, says Sonos. Logical.

Sonos Era: sound - first impressions

(Image credit: Future)

We were given a brief audio demo during our press briefing of the Era speakers, though as it's usually impossible to get a clear picture of what a product really sounds like in a press launch environment, we would therefore reserve full judgement until we get the speakers into our familiar dedicated What Hi-Fi? listening rooms. Additionally, the room we were given the demo in sounded slightly bright, which had an effect on the speakers' playback.

Still, we were treated to a handful of Dolby Atmos tracks on the Sonos Era 300 speaker – from Paul McCartney, Imagine Dragons and Finneas (A Concert Six Months From Now, the live version) – and as far as first impressions go, the Era 300 certainly sounded to have scale and dimension. There was a good sense of space to its soundstage and within that the sonic character was full and rich in tone. Voices were clearly heard and not swallowed by the rich, plump bass, and while detail and clarity are hard to judge in a demo, it certainly did sound clean. Again, the bright-sounding room and lack of comparison in our demo leave the Era 300 as a bit of a mystery on the audio front... for now.

Of course, how it will fare against the five-star HomePod 2 (which also uses AirPlay 2 and supports spatial audio) is what we're most keen to find out.

(Image credit: Future)

There's also the small matter of where you can play spatial audio/Dolby Atmos music tracks from on the Era 300. Sonos has always been rather platform-agnostic – a fairly open approach that meant that regardless of what device or streaming service was used, it could be played using a Sonos product. That has been a key pillar of its popularity over the years.

However, there is a small caveat with the Era 300. At launch, Sonos states that the Era 300 "currently supports Dolby Atmos Music via Amazon Music Unlimited" only. That means if you're using Tidal and/or Apple Music for spatial audio playback (which are the five-star services that What Hi-Fi? uses when testing), you'll be missing out. To start with, anyway.

In reply to our question on this matter, Sonos seemed to confirm that this won't be the case for too long: "Today, Era 300 does not support Dolby Atmos Music on Tidal. Over time we will continue to add more listening choices and partners but we don’t have further information to share today. We’ll be adding support for spatial audio via Apple Music soon."

(Image credit: Future)

Putting the music playback aspect aside, there's also big news for AV fans: the Sonos Era 300 can be used as Dolby Atmos surround speakers, delivering multi-channel (three channels) rears for the first time. These can be used in conjunction with the Sonos Arc and Beam Gen 2 soundbars and Sub to create a maximum 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos home theatre experience.

The Era 100 can also be used as rear surrounds, minus any Atmos action, and is compatible with a wider array of Sonos soundbars: the Arc, Beam Gen 1 and Gen 2, and the entry-level Ray.

In our demo, we were shown clips from A Quiet Place and Top Gun: Maverick. While we got a decent impression of the sense of space, dramatic tension and the effect of missiles flying overhead, we couldn't hear the full effect of the Era 300s used as rear surrounds from where we were sitting. It's one we'll reserve judgement on until we have them in our dedicated listening rooms for a proper listen.

Sonos Era 300: initial verdict

(Image credit: Future)

Sonos's mission to give home listeners a taste of the Dolby Atmos music experience can sound in the studio is an exciting one. The Era 300 (and, to a lesser extent, the new Era 100) is a bold move from the audio company that feels fresh and confident, though we are curious as to whether or not it can convince us that spatial audio really is the next evolutionary step in audio.

Of course, we'd still expect the speaker to perform as well with stereo music as with spatial audio (and in an AV setup), but the addition of Bluetooth, the quirky design and the promise of a seamless Sonos experience in the new Era range all add up an enticing experience. We can't wait to explore more and listen to the Era 300 fully in our listening rooms.

