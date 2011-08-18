Trending

Phiaton PS 200 review

Punchy and detailed, but prone to sibilant treble Tested at £150

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Sound brilliant in many ways, but they're far too sibilant and bright at the top end, especially when playing compressed tracks

For

  • Punchy and attacking

Against

  • Treble too sibilant and bright with compressed tracks

Making in-ears stand out from the crowd is tough, but adding what looks like a mini turbine to the back ought to do it.

In a lot of ways these Phiatons sound brilliant – they’re punchy and detailed, with the kind of rhythmic precision that adds real excitement.

Unfortunately they’re also far too sibilant, especially when playing compressed tracks.

See all our headphone Best Buys

Follow whathifi on Twitter

Join whathifi on Facebook