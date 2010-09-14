Subwoofers tend to fall into one of two camps: either they're small but limited, or massive and ever-so-slightly barmy.



Paradigm's Seismic 110 attempts an elusive Third Way: it's just 34cm high and 30cm wide, yet it features an improbably powerful 850W amplifier, all the better to assault your ankles with lashings of low- end energy.



Further to that end, the ultra- high-excursion 25cm bass driver features a triple magnet assembly, dual-spider suspension and an inverted drive-unit surround, ensuring massive extension plus – so Paradigm claims – minimal distortion.



On its rear, the Paradigm features the usual manual adjustments for crossover, phase and volume, plus a USB input designed for use with the company's optional PBK-1 ‘Perfect Bass Kit'.



Sounds superb in action

In action, even without calibration, it sounds superb. Few compact subs get close to its extension or agility: indeed, for one so muscular, it is surprisingly fleet of foot.



The PBK-1 kit tightens the sound up still further, taking off some of the slight overhang to the trailing edge of bass notes to leave you with spectacularly well-resolved low frequencies.



So far so special. There's only one thing standing between the Paradigm and five stars: B&W's PV1 – £300 cheaper.



It could be argued that the Paradigm has a slight edge for overall extension, but the PV1 is at the very least the 110's equal for musicality. Still, the Seismic 110 is deeply impressive – in every sense.

