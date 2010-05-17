Trending

Panasonic DMP-BD85 review

The DMP-BD85 not only represents a fabulous return to form for Panasonic, it's also one of the finest players available to date Tested at £280.00

By Posted Review 

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

The ’BD85 represents a great return to form for Panasonic – it’s easily one of their finest Blu-ray players to date

For

  • Colourful, clear image, full of detail
  • full-bodied, driven sound
  • good feature set

Against

  • Nothing of note

If you thought the cheaper 'BD65 was a little light on the feature front, you can consider the 'BD85 to be Panasonic's full-fat budget Blu-ray player.

There's a whole raft of features and technologies that the company has reserved for this deck. Extra functionality includes DLNA compatibility and a set of multichannel analogue outputs (useful if your home cinema amplifier is missing HDMI inputs).

Comes with a wireless link
Wireless internet connectivity is also included, but isn't integrated into the machine. Instead, Panasonic includes its own, slightly clumsy and frankly ugly-looking wireless adaptor. Other extras include an additional USB input on the front of the machine and a coaxial digital output.

Panasonic has also made a point of equipping the 'BD85 with advanced picture and sound processing technologies that you won't find in its cheaper sibling.

These include an HDMI jitter purifier that aims to reduce digital timing errors over the player's HDMI output. The 'BD85 also has a high clarity sound setting that stops electrical current flowing through the analogue video circuit, thus preventing any unwanted interference.

Spin a couple of movies and it's immediately clear that the 'BD85 is a cut above the cheaper Panasonic. It produces a pristine image that displays a greater sense of depth and realism.

Precise edge definition
Watching identical scenes from The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, you're drawn to the 'BD85's extra clarity and detail. Characters and surroundings share the same inviting colour balance, but lines appear to be drawn sharper.

It's a similar story with DVD. Spin likeable rom-com It's Complicated and the 'BD85 does a fine job of presenting Characters, costumes and backgrounds with very precise edge definition.

The improvement in audio compared to the 'BD65 is even more marked, with music Blu-rays having a greater sense of rhythm. Tracks such as Justin Timberlake's Summer Love are driven along and bass notes have real clout.

While the DMP-BD85 is one of Panasonic's more expensive budget players, it's undoubtedly an attractive proposition.

If you want the extra features that it offers, you can pay the premium safe in the knowledge you're also getting greater all-round ability.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.panasonic.co.uk
Brand NamePanasonic
Product TypeBlu-ray Disc Player
ManufacturerPanasonic
Manufacturer Part NumberDMP-BD85
Product NamePanasonic DMP-BD85
Product ModelDMP-BD85

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • DMP-BD85 Blu-ray Disc Player
  • Remote Control

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
USBYes

Audio

Audio FormatsMP3
Sound SystemDolby Digital Plus

Technical Information

FeaturesBD Live
Dual-Layer Media SupportedYes

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes

Physical Characteristics

Width43 cm
Depth24.9 cm
Weight Approximate2.59 kg
Height5.6 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions5.6 cm (H): 43 cm (W): 24.9 cm (D)

Video

Scanning ModesProgressive Scan
Video FormatsBD Video

Memory

Memory Card SupportedSD

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year