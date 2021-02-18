FPS Boost for Xbox Series X and S increases frame rates of select older games

A new feature is giving old Xbox games the potential to look much better on the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. It's called FPS Boost, and it allows the frame rate to be upped to 60, 90 or even 120fps (frames per second). That's double or in some cases even quadruple, the frame rate of the original title.

A faster frame rate theoretically means smoother motion and less blur. Xbox One games already look better and load quicker on the next-generation consoles, but FPS Boost looks set to take them to another level.

The bad news? The feature (available via the latest console update) only applies to a handful of titles at present. These are Far Cry 4, New Super Lucky’s Tale, Sniper Elite 4, UFC 4, and Watch Dogs 2 (as detailed on Xbox Wire). According to Microsoft, these were chosen because they're popular with players and because they highlight the different ways in which FPS Boost can improve the gaming experience.

More compatible games will be announced soon. And starting this spring, you'll have the option of toggling the feature on or off for individual games. That way, you can choose to play in the original mode, or with the enhanced frame rate.

Compatible games will also be available through Xbox Game Pass – as New Super Lucky’s Tale and Sniper Elite 4 are currently.

That's not the only improvement coming to Xbox. Microsoft recently announced a new wireless headset for Xbox consoles that's compatible with Dolby Atmos. It launches on 16th March.

Now you just need to find an Xbox Series X or Series S to play on – here's where to look.

