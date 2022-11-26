We've spotted the Bose QC45 on this great Black Friday headphones deal

Bose's latest pair of wireless headphones, the QuietComfort 45 (or QC45), can now be picked up for just £233 at Amazon (opens in new tab) – a big saving on the RRP and the lowest price we have ever seen them since we spotted a refurbished pair at Bose going for £200-ish (although that deal is no longer live, sadly).

While we had hoped we might see them drop below £200 this Black Friday weekend, this looks like the best deal we'll see them at yet – and we'll be sure to let you know if we see them any lower, of course.

If you want Bose's latest and greatest at the lowest price currently around, this continuing Black Friday deal could indeed be your best option.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45 was £320 now £233 at Amazon (save £87) (opens in new tab)

These impressive Bose wireless headphones are great on the go, offering top-class noise-cancelling and a punchy, exciting sound to go with it. This deal is available on the triple black finish only and stocks are going fast – it's a tempting proposition if you ask us.

The QC45 are the successors to the hugely popular QC 35 II in Bose's long-standing QuietComfort noise-cancelling headphones range, which has made a name for itself over the years for its class-leading active noise cancellation technology combined with competitive sound and street-smart design. The QC45 happily continues that legacy, and upgrades over its predecessor include a reinforced glass-filled nylon headband, Bluetooth 5.1 for multi-point pairing, and improved battery life (24 hours, up from 20 hours).

As with previous Bose noise-cancelling headphones, the QuietComfort 45 are built with travel in mind; their double-hinge means they can be folded up for easy storage in the included carry case.

Bose's brilliant noise-cancelling is once again the main draw here, though. It works superbly in the case of the QC45 and holds its own against a number of its closest rivals, including the Sony WH-1000XM4 and XM5 (which do pip them for sound quality, albeit cost £249 (opens in new tab) and £349 (opens in new tab) respectively).

The only downside is there’s no scope to tweak the levels of noise cancellation and no ‘aware’ (otherwise known as 'transparency' or 'ambient') mode. If you want a more tailored noise-cancelling experience where you can tweak the levels, or an auto-pause function that kicks in when you remove them, you might want to consider the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 instead.

Still, there's plenty to love about the Bose QuietComfort 45. If you want a set of premium, travel-friendly wireless headphones that can block out the world, they're a brilliant buy. And at a third of the price, a genuine steal too.