Walmart+ members to get Paramount+ thrown in for free

Walmart+ is Walmart's subscription service that allows for unlimited free deliveries from Walmart stores on orders over $35, including fresh groceries and household items, too. Starting this September, though, Walmart+ members will also get Paramount+ for free.

Paramount+ is, naturally, Paramount's streaming service that normally costs $5 a month for its Essential plan, which is what'll be included with the Walmart+ membership. The Essential plan is Paramount+'s ad-supported tier, though you'll get access to the same content as the Premium tier, outside of local cable network streaming.

At What Hi-Fi?, we liked Paramount+, appreciating its low cost alongside its dedicated more niche offerings, though it's a smaller-scale service than heavyweights like Netflix or Hulu. Paramount+ does have some hot shows, like the new Star Trek, and you'll find the occasional gem in its catalog, too, but don't expect the moon.

Luckily, you don't have to sign up for Walmart+ this September to get Paramount+, as Paramount+ will be available for all Walmart+ members as a membership bonus. Other Walmart+ benefits include mobile scanning and member fuel prices, too, while the service also offers a 30-day free trial to test it out.

It may sound a bit strange that a retail shop like Walmart is adding a streaming service to its subscription, but Walmart+ is an Amazon Prime competitor, at the end of the day, and we all know how well Prime Video does for Amazon, so there's definitely some logic there.

We don't have an exact start date for when Paramount+ is being integrated into Walmart+, but Walmart promises it's coming this September, which is just a few days out, so you won't have to wait that long.

