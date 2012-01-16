Virgin Media has announced that the Sky Sports Formula 1 channel will be available to its Virgin TV customers.

The new channel, launching in March in time for the new F1 season and dedicated solely to Sky's Formula 1 coverage, will show all 20 races live.

The channel will be added to the complete Sky Sports package available on Virgin Media, alongside Sports 1, 2, 3 and 4, so Virgin customers will need to subscribe to the Sky Sports package to get the F1 channel.

However, the HD version of the channel will not be available from launch.

Cindy Rose, executive director of digital entertainment at Virgin Media, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer this new channel right from the off as it’s certain to be an exciting Formula 1 season with a record number of races and six former or current world champions racing for the title.”

