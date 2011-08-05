Viewers will have access to 3D programmes on natural history, engineering, extreme sports and crime documentaries.
Discovery 3D will launch with three crime and thriller features: Ghost Lab, The Haunted and I Almost Got Away With it.
One programme focuses on strange happenings in a haunted mansion in New Olrleans, while in another a team of paranormal investigators track down spooks and spectres in the bloodstained town of South Dakota. Mmm, can't wait.
Sky signed a similar deal with Discovery 3D last month, as you can read here.
Follow whathifi.com on Twitter