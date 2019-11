Virgin has signed a deal with Universal Networks International (UNI) to carry the channel.

Sci Fi HD – soon to be rebranded Syfy HD – will broadcast the forthcoming UK premiere of V, a re-working of the 1983 invasion mini series.

Action-packed drama Human Target will also debut on the channel in April, alongside Legend of the Seeker, Sanctuary and the classic Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Virgin and UNI are also looking to make high-definition content available on-demand where possible.

