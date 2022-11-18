US-based soccer fans can watch the entire World Cup in 4K HDR via FuboTV and Comcast

US soccer fans can watch the 2022 World Cup in 4K HDR on FuboTV (via flatpanelshd (opens in new tab)). The streaming service has announced a deal with Fox to show all 64 of the tournament's matches in the 4K resolution with high dynamic range (HDR) making for better contrast and a more lifelike image.

World Cup matches will stream in English on Fox Sports and in Spanish on Telemundo. Only those shown in English will be broadcast in 4K HDR. The announcement covers all of the matches, including the final.

The majority of Fox's HDR coverage is expected to be available in the basic HDR10 format. If you want to experience the World Cup in the more advanced Dolby Vision format, you'll need to subscribe to Comcast's Xfinity X1 streaming-and-cable service.

Xfinity X1 isn't exactly cheap, nor is it included in the pricing of the standard Xfinity TV plan. You'll pay upwards of $7.50 a month to rent your first X1 set-top box, and then $9.95 a month for every additional box. Plus you'll need a Dolby Vision TV.

FuboTV is much cheaper, and available on a wide range of streaming devices, including Amazon Fire TV devices, Android TV / Google TV (which comes built in to some high-end Sony TVs and the Chromecast with Google TV dongle), Apple TV 4K, the Google Chromecast Ultra, Roku devices, Samsung smart TVs from 2017 onwards, Vizio smart TVs from 2016 onwards, and Xbox consoles.

US viewers aren't the only ones able to watch the tourney in 4K HDR. The BBC is streaming all games using the same technologies via its BBC iPlayer service.

The World Cup 2022 starts on Sunday 20th November, when hosts Qatar take on Ecuador.

MORE:

Watching FIFA World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR – catch all the football in top quality

FIFA World Cup 2022 live stream: how to watch every match online and on every TV channel

Why not pick one of our best TVs or one of the best TV deals at the same time?