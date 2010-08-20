Sonos is delaying the release of its new Controller for iPad until September, the company announced today.

In a statement on its Twitter account it said:

"Delivering the highest quality products that exceed our customers' expectations has always been our mission at Sonos. Nothing less will do. Which is why we are postponing the shipment of our new Sonos Controller for iPad app until the end of September.

"We're disappointed, but know that the result will be worth the wait. In the meantime, customers can continue to use the Sonos Controller for iPhone app on their iPad."

Published 22.06.10

It already has an iPhone app, and now Sonos has developed a new Controller for the Apple iPad.

The Sonos Controller for iPad "will provide music lovers with a giant window into the world of music that, combined with Sonos ZonePlayers, can be played all over the home", the company says.

It features landscape and portrait modes, multi-pane view, album artwork, quick search for artists via the virtual keyboard and "point and flick" browsing of albums.

You'll be able to download it for free from the iTunes App Store sometime in September. In the meantime, you can view this video demo of the Sonos iPad Controller in action.

