NAD has shaved £200 off the price of its T577 Blu-ray player, which is now available from NAD dealers for £599.

The reduction has been made possible by "lower key component costs and changes in some international shipping tariffs", says the company.

Discover more about the player in our earlier news story below.

Published 14.02.10

NAD promises instant opening for swift disc ejection, fast loading times and a last scene memory function on its new T577 Blu-ray player, on sale now for £799.

It's also equipped with wi-fi for easy access to the internet and streaming of audio and video from a home wireless network, and is DLNA (Digital Living Network Alliance) certified.

The T577 is BD Live-ready (Profile 2.0) straight out of the box, and supports 1080p/24fps video, Deep Colour and xvYCC extended colour.

As you'd expect at this price level, onboard decoding for all the latest high-definition audio formats is included, as are 7.1 analogue multichannel outputs for connecting to older AV amps and receivers.

Standard-definition sources such as DVD can be upscaled to 1080p via HDMI, or 1080i via component connections.

As well as Blu-ray and DVD discs, the T577 can also play CDs, CD-R and CD-RW discs, plus MP3 and WMA music files. A USB 2.0 port on the front panel enables playback of other digital media or connection of an MP3 player.

The NAD T577 is distributed in the UK by Armour Home Electronics.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook