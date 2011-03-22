Updated 22.03.11

B&W's AirPlay-compatible Zeppelin Air iPod dock goes on sale in the UK this week at £500.

Details of the new model first emerged at CES in January (see below) and a delegation from B&W has this morning delivered our first production sample for test.

You'll be able to read our exclusive First Test of the Zeppelin Air in the May issue of the magazine (on sale April 11th), plus a comprehensive feature on Apple AirPlay and how it works.

Published 05.01.11

So the rumours were true – B&W has today confirmed that it's releasing a version of its Zeppelin iPod dock with Apple AirPlay.

The Zeppelin Air will be available from March for £499.99. B&W describes the device as "the ultimate AirPlay wireless audio system with updated drive units and advanced digital signal processing".

Its fully integrated AirPlay technology means users can wirelessly stream music from iTunes, an iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch. AirPlay also lest users create an easy multiroom system using iTunes on a Mac or PC, delivering music to multiple Zeppelin Airs around the home.

Performance is impoved thanks to its enhanced 4 x 25W + 1 x 50W power output, which drives the updated drive units.

What's more, the DACs have been upgraded to 24-bit/96KHz capability for compatibility with emerging high-quality audio formats. Improved Flowport technology further enhances bass performance, says B&W.

