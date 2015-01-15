A new feature that will allow you pair more than 10 of the Bluetooth speakers at any one time is set to be released this summer, with the audio manufacturer showcasing the technology at CES 2015 in Las Vegas.

It means that you'll be able to set up an "even bigger ad-hoc speaker system" while out and about – whether you're camping with your friends, hosting a university house party or another social event.

Once the feature is available, the owners of UE Boom or UE Megaboom speakers can get it by downloading the free iOS or Android app for your speaker. With the app, you can then upgrade the speaker software itself.

Ultimate Ears general manager Rory Dooley said: "Our mission is to transform the way people experience their music, together, out in the world.

"All the features we’ve introduced – and plan to introduce – are available to anyone, no matter when you purchased your speaker, and come together to give you a mobile music experience like no other."

Pricing for the new feature is to be confirmed.

