Ultimate Ears' Hyperboom Bluetooth speaker is a portable party starter

Ultimate Ears is looking to ramp up the fun in 2020 (which shouldn't be too hard) by unleashing its loudest and bassiest Bluetooth speaker yet onto UK and European shop shelves.

The Hyberboom, which launched Stateside in February for $400, is now available in the UK, France and Spain for £360 (€399). It's a more serious proposition than any of the company's previous efforts – much larger than the brand's Megablast and rocking triple the loudness and more than six times the bass levels of the Megaboom 3. This is a natural-born party speaker, designed to get your house guests up on their feet.

(Image credit: Ultimate Ears)

Feature wise, the Hyperboom shares much with its siblings, namely Bluetooth as its primary connection (there's also aux and optical inputs) and portability by way of a rechargeable battery (which lasts up to 24 hours on a single charge).

Two devices can be simultaneously Bluetooth connected to the Hyperboom to allow for quick and easy DJ swapping, too. And the Hyperboom can be paired with other Boom, Megaboom or Hyperboom speakers using the Boom app, either to play simultaneously or as a stereo pair.

So that, like the Sonos Move, it can be used as easily outdoors as indoors, Ultimate Ears has introduced adaptive EQ, which automatically adjusts sound according to your environment. An IPX4 rating means it should survive water splashes (read: drink spillages), while a USB output can step in to save the day and re-charge a depleted phone battery.

If the Hyperboom is as triumphant as its smaller siblings (we'll know very shortly), we could well be looking at a class leader in the premium Bluetooth speaker market – and a party starter of which Will Smith would be proud.

