Bank Holiday weekend is usually the chance to catch up on sleep, but bargains at retailers nationwide should get you out of the house. Here is a round-up of some of the best deals we’ve spotted on electronics.

Richer Sounds has cut the price on a wide range of Onkyo equipment: bargains include Onkyo audio receivers such as the TX-SR309, which is selling exclusively in-store for £159 and the TX-NR609 (above) for £400, or £440 with a five year warranty.

Meanwhile, Tesco will be selling a 37in 1080p Toshiba 37RV753 bundled with a Toshiba Blu-ray player for just £344.

Celebrating the opening of its Enfield Store, Best Buy is offering some truly mouth-watering deals. Top of the crop is a 43in Samsung PS43D490 with two 3D Blu-Rays (Megamind and The Last Airbender) and two pairs of 3D glasses for £499.

Meanwhile Ebuyer is selling a 24in 1080p LCD television, the AOC LE24K097, for as little as £135.98, while those in the market for a high-quality plasma TV should nip to Currys where the 50in 3D LG 50PZ550T is going for just under £600.

Among other deals, Sevenoaks Sound & Vision will be selling the excellent Canton Movie 125 MX speaker system for £329.

Other top deals include offers from Dixons, which will be selling an Acer X110P 3D-ready DLP projector for £279, while over at Dabs.com D-Link’s Boxee Box streaming peripheral is going for £180.

