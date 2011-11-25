It is with great sadness that we report the death of Tommy Jenving, founder and CEO of Supra Cables

Tommy founded Supra Cables in 1976, starting with the launch of the Supra Classic 2.5 speaker cable. His philosophy was to make "no nonsense design" products which offered excellent performance and value for money.

He won the "Entrepreneur of the Year" Award in 2003 in his native Sweden, and picked up the Arken Award 2008 for Lifetime Achievement for his outstanding involvement in the Swedish hi-fi and high-end industry for the past 30 years.

And in 2009 Tommy was selected as "Sweden's greatest hi-fi personality" for his efforts in promoting hi-fi and music.

Jenving Technology and Supra Cables will continue trading "in Tommy's spirit".

