According to a report by Norwegian site Dagens Nærringsliv, Tidal – the rapper-fronted, CD-quality and, lest we forget, Award-winning music streaming service – may only have six more months left. It lost the equivalent of around $44m in 2016.
The report says the service is living on large loans from the owners' holding company.
However, a spokesperson told Engadget the business has grown each year, with the company claiming it will achieve profitibalility in mid-2018.
Needless to say, such a cash issue could spell bad news for its subscribers and the MQA audio technology behind its hi-res Masters streams. It would also leave just Qobuz and Deezer as advocates of "audiophile" streaming.
Fingers crossed the streaming service can turn the tide, then.
