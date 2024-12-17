This Sonos Beam (Gen 2) sounds 'incredible' and it's closer than ever to its lowest price

Forget Black Friday - this Sonos soundbar is at close to its lowest ever price right now. You can get the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) for the astounding price of £329 at Sevenoaks, which is a saving of £170.

This is a soundbar we find ourselves coming back to, and we loved it for its warm sound and streaming smarts.

It's a brilliant discount on a five-star, Award-winning Dolby Atmos soundbar, and one you won't regret if you decide to order it now at this killer price.

We loved the original Sonos Beam when it arrived in 2018, but its successor is even better. The second-generation Beam (Gen 2) not only lives up to the high bar set by its predecessor but exceeds it by a margin that more than justifies its new feature set and higher cost.

The Beam Gen 2 ups the ante with forward-facing drivers and more processing power, opening up the door to immersive virtual Dolby Atmos audio. There's also eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) connectivity, which means the latest Beam can handle the higher bandwidth Dolby True HD Atmos format.

We said in the review: "Atmos aside, it sounds incredible, reaching deeper than the Beam Gen 1 with more refinement, a warmer treble, and wider dynamic range."

While the Beam (Gen 2) might be small in stature, it produces a sound that's much broader than its compact frame suggests. If you do find yourself wanting a broader sound and enhanced bass, then simply pair the Beam (Gen 2) with a Sonos Sub or Sub Mini, and a pair of Era 100 or Era 300 speakers for a full surround sound setup.

If you're in the market for a sub-£500 soundbar, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) at £329 is simply your best option right now. Aside from a single day where this 'bar dropped to £315 (which appears to be an outlier when it comes to the Beam's price history), this is the best price we've seen the Beam (Gen 2) drop to.

MORE:

Find the best soundbar deals

Check out the best budget soundbars

As well as our list of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars