This is easily the best Black Friday soundbar deal so far: get the Sonos Arc at its lowest-ever price

The price of the Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar has plummeted to a new lowest-ever price for Black Friday, beating the previous £629 deal we saw earlier in the week.

Now just £619 at Amazon, down from £899, the Sonos Arc is shaping up to become the best Black Friday soundbar deal we've seen – which is especially impressive when we remember that technically speaking the day of Black Friday is next week.

A saving of £280 is not to be sniffed at, and while the new Sonos Arc Ultra has succeeded the Arc, that 'bar costs £999; so we thoroughly recommend you consider the regular Arc as it still represents a brilliant performance-per-pound ratio.

When reviewing the Sonos Arc, for us, it's the best-in-class for versatility, and we've said as much in our list of 2024’s best Dolby Atmos soundbars. While there's big rivals like the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9, the Sonos Arc is the most competitive price out there, offering equally competitive quality.

Technically speaking, it's a mighty impressive follow-up to the Beam Gen 1, which also won itself a What Hi-Fi? Award back in 2020. For 2024 though, the Sonos Arc offers Dolby Atmos sound at an unbeatable price. Even more so now it's on offer. Featuring an impressive sound field generated by 11 Class D digital amplifiers that power 11 custom drivers. Eight of which are elliptical woofers - four on the front, two on top, and one on each end. The other three at silk-domed tweeters built into the front, though two fire the sound diagonally across the room.

During testing, we looked at the audio that Sonos's product manager Scott Fink called, "much more than just pointing a couple of speakers upwards." The team focused on the curvature of the internal waveguides along with revamping Trueplay for ceiling distance, angles, and acoustics, as well as working with Atmos content producers to get the very best out of audio in music, movies, and TV. And the effort paid off.

In our review, we concluded: "the Sonos Arc delivers one of the most convincing Atmos presentations of any soundbar we've heard. Height junkies can turn up the volume of the Arc's upward-firing drivers using a separate control, but we don't find it necessary to overly boost the vertical channel to enjoy the Arc's immersive delivery."

While it could be tempting to go for the latest model, the Sonos Arc Ultra, there are plenty of reasons that it's an incredibly competitive option, and we're not just talking about the price. Its stunning performance delivers one of the best Dolby Atmos experiences out there. It's also much more than a soundbar, as a wireless speaker it boasts app- and voice control, as well as being able to be combined with other Sonos speakers out there for a multi-room system from the Sonos Era 100 to the Sonos Ace wireless headphones.

