This five-star Sonos smart speaker has sunk to its lowest-ever price – snap it up now!

On the hunt for a Sonos smart speaker that offers supreme sonic performance, a vast array of streaming features and access to one of the best ecosystems in all of audio, all for a seriously knocked-down price? Your search is at an end.

The mighty Sonos Era 100's price has been cut by a serious amount, dropping from its £249 test price to just £179. That's £70 off its original RRP and the lowest price we've yet seen from one of the best speakers Sonos has made in a good while (alongside the also-excellent Sonos Era 300, of course).

The Era 300 is up at a rather hefty £394 at the time of writing, though, so if you're not too bothered about spatial audio but you still want a Sonos speaker that will delight you no matter the occasion, this Era 100 deal from Amazon is for you.

Sonos Era 100 deal

Sonos Era 100 <a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0BXPFHHDM?tag=georiot-trd-21&th=1&psc=1&ascsubtag=hawk-custom-tracking-21&geniuslink=true" data-link-merchant="amazon.co.uk"" target="_blank"> was £249 now £179 (save £70) on Amazon

This is the lowest we've ever seen the <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/sonos-era-100" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="amazon.co.uk"">Sonos Era 100 drop, and while it has rarely enjoyed massive discounts before, this is a real belter. A drop of £70 off the original RRP represents a saving of nearly 30% on one of the best smart speakers around, but be quick – we just don't know how long this flash deal will last.

The Sonos Era 100 currently sits proudly as the best overall performer on our rundown of the best smart speakers available and for good reason. The more expensive Era 300 certainly gives you more potent performance and access to sublime spatial audio, but in terms of pound-per-pound sonic prowess, the Era 100 is seriously tough to beat.

It may not be huge, but Sonos' compact tower sounds superb, taking all the elements we admired about the Sonos One and pushing the boundaries even further. It's crisp, spacious and detailed as anything, with a deep bass that underpins every performance with solidity and poise. For the money, you can't do better.

Plus, it's incredibly smart. Sonos's voice control and Amazon Alexa are here to handle AI-assistant duties, with the Era 100 also boasting stereo pairing capabilities, AirPlay 2 and Trueplay tuning, the latter of which senses the speaker's room position and optimises the audio accordingly. Plus, it's a Sonos speaker, so you have access to the class-leading Sonos app and wider ecosystem boons that go with it.

All in all, it's one of the best smart speakers around today, and one you should definitely consider it at this price. We don't know how long this low price will stick around, so we would urge you to check out the Era 100 on Amazon if you're in the market; this deal is too good to miss.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

Read our original Sonos Era 100 review

And our Sonos Era 300 review

These are the best smart speakers available, including the Sonos Era 100