This superb Cyrus CD transport is nearly £500 off in this stonkingly good early Black Friday hi-fi deal

If all this recent talk of CDs and CD players rising in popularity is making you want to dust off your compact disc collection and give it a new lease of life, then you're in luck. The five-star, former Award-winning Cyrus CD t transport is now just £799 at Peter Tyson in the early Black Friday sales – the lowest price we've seen on this old favourite in ages.

This Cyrus is no new-age debutante. It has been around for over a decade – it won a What Hi-Fi? Award back in 2015 – and while we originally reviewed it at £750, the intervening years have seen that price creep up to £1295 or similar. This Peter Tyson deal sees the price go back to its near-original launch price, however, making it as good a time as any to snap it up if you're serious about getting the best performance from your CDs.

Yes, the Cyrus CD t may look rather old-fashioned, but the half-width design is solid, sturdy and reliable. We said this transport has a "near-faultless performance" in our original review, and that's the kind of performance (and build quality) that will last you a lifetime.

This model is a transport – i.e. there's no DAC inside like in a standard CD player – which means you'll have to connect it to an external DAC of decent calibre to make it work. This allows the Cyrus CD t to focus solely on reading the information stored on a CD disc and this it does with astonishing accuracy and precision.

The slot-loading mechanism makes a lot of noise when you enter a disc, but it's silent during playback. It uses the same high-quality Servo Evolution disc-reading software as the higher-end CD Xt Signature transport and one that's used in the Cyrus CDi CD player (a current Award-winner for over a decade and a firm fixture in our reference system).

Play any CD and it sounds crystal clear, astonishingly nimble and with a staggering amount of detail. The CD t is a remarkably precise performer, combining clarity and authoritative control – but it never sounds clinical; it's wonderfully fluid and endlessly enjoyable. Dynamic nuance and revealing varied, subtle textures across the frequency range is another strong point, and we said in our original review: "Its level of transparency, clarity and insight is unrivalled at this price, and is an effortless and musical listen."

With this massive saving that brings the CD t back to its original price, this "exceptionally talented transport" is worth considering if you're planning to get serious about CDs. And why wouldn't you? Head over to Peter Tyson before this deal runs out.

MORE:

Read the full Cyrus CD t review

Our guide to the best CD players for all budgets

Peruse all the best early Black Friday hi-fi and audio deals