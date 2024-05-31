This epic deal on an Award-winning ultra-short throw projector is perfect for a summer of sports

We're on the brink of a summer that is set to be completely jam-packed with sports. The Euros are set to kick off in Berlin in just two weeks, with the Summer Olympic Games following shortly after in Paris, and Wimbledon sandwiched right in the middle. If you want to watch every nail-biting gold medal finish, last-minute equalising goal and game, set and match scoring point with maximum impact, then you're going to want a super-sized screen.

That's why we're flagging this excellent deal on an Award-winning ultra-short throw projector, as it can deliver just that. We reviewed the Hisense PL1 projector at £1999, however, this deal at Richer Sounds means you can get it for £1499, meaning you save £500.

Hisense PL1 £1999 £1499 at Richer Sounds (save £500)

The Hisense PL1 just won the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023 best UST projector category, with it delivering a truly big-screen cinematic experience during all our checks. If that isn’t enough to excite you, at this price, it’s also an absolute steal.

The Hisense PL1 can project an image from 90 to 130 inches, which is appropriately cinematic for watching movies and sporting events alike. It's also versatile where setup is concerned as, unlike the other models in Hisense's laser TV range, this unit doesn't require you to set up an included screen. While we stand by the fact that a dedicated projector screen will help you achieve the best picture performance, we can't deny the fact that being able to set this UST up adjacent to a white wall and still get a quality picture is a handy feature to have.

Speaking of the picture, this Hisense can deliver the goods where image quality is concerned; which is why we awarded it five stars in our full review. We praised its sharp and vibrant picture, which popped with punchy colours and impressive depth and solidity. Black depths are also surprisingly good for a projector and motion is decent after a few adjustments – this is a key factor for games like tennis and football with fast-moving balls darting from one side of the screen to the other.

Most importantly, the PL1 features a full smart platform built in. Hisense has included the Vidaa operating system, which means you'll be able to access a wide variety of streaming services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and more. Most importantly, it includes all of the UK-specific services that these sporting events will be broadcast on, including BBC iPlayer, Channel 4 and ITV X. There's no need to spend extra on a streaming stick here, making the PL1 a neat and convenient TV replacement.

The PL1 even sounds good by projector standards thanks to its front-facing dual 15W drivers. They're not the most powerful or immersive speakers we've ever heard, but they're more than serviceable – plus with the money you save with this deal you can even splash out on a Dolby Atmos soundbar to level up the sound performance. We think the Sonos Beam Gen 2 would make a great companion to this beamer, and coincidentally it's also on sale for over £100 off right now.

So if you're looking at upgrading your TV for an Olympic-worthy alternative, then we'd recommend this ultra-short throw projector with this tempting £500 discount applied at Richer Sounds.

