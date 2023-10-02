This cheap headphone and amb combo could be the bargain of the year - provided you act fast!

Not everyone considers their fifth birthday to be the most momentous occasion, but that hasn't stopped Earfun from celebrating the milestone with the release of its first wired in-ears, the EH100, alongside a portable headphone and DAC, the UA100.

We've tested quite a few of the Chinese brand's budget wireless earbuds, such as the Award-winning Earfun Air, so we're interested to see how these new wired models shape up. The Earfun EH100 IEMs boast two dynamic drivers (10mm and 6.8mm) along with a balanced armature driver. Earfun claims this should result in a smooth low-frequency coupled with a "full and elegant" midrange and 'delicate' high frequency.

If you want to tune that sound more to your liking, the EH100 come equipped with both "Balanced" and "Ambient" tuning nozzles, the former of which provides a more uniform, balanced profile when compared to the latter's deeper, more dynamic sonic presentation, according to Earfun.

The new wired in-ear headphones are furnished with a replaceable 1.3m cable made from silver-plated copper that claims to ensure finer audio signal transmission. The earbuds themselves are made from a hand-polished silver alloy and are designed to offer an ergonomic and comfortable design.

(Image credit: EarFun)

This is a special occasion, so naturally, one gift isn't sufficient to mark such a momentous milestone. In addition to the EH100 wired in-ears, Earfun has also a new UA100 portable headphone amp and DAC. Looking somewhat similar to the Award-winning AudioQuest DragonFly Cobalt DAC, the USB-sized UA100 is designed to boost your audio enjoyment when plugged into your smartphone or music player.

The titchy unit (50 x 18 x 10mm) provides support for up to 32-bit/768kHz as well as native DSD512 hi-resolution files and, despite its small size, even provides a solid range of connectivity options courtesy of 3.5mm and balanced 4.4mm headphone jacks.

The new headphone amp/DAC features ultra-low noise output for decreased audio distortion, not to mention compatibility with portable gaming consoles (think the Nintendo Switch), so that gamers can also enjoy portable hi-res audio as they play.



Much like the upcoming FiiO KA13 and the minuscule but mighty five-star iFi Go Link, the UA100 offers users an LED indicator to confirm that you're playing from a hi-res source, although it's unclear as to whether the lights are colour codes depending on the file format currently being played.

The Earfun EH100 and the UA100 will both be available to buy from today. For a two-week period until October 15th, the EH100 will be available at a special discount price of £63 / $70 while the UA100 will start off at £49 / $56. After October 15th, both products will return to their full retail price of £90 / $100 for the EH100 wired in-ears and £70 / $80 for the DAC/amp. Both units bought together before that mid-October deadline will receive a tasty 35% bundle discount for a total cost of £104 / $117.

MORE:

Read our AudioQuest DragonFly Cobalt review

And our iFi Go Link review, too

Best DACs: USB, desktop and portable digital-to-analogue converters

Best in-ear headphones: budget to premium