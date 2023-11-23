These gorgeous headphones are 30% off for Black Friday - don't miss out!

On the hunt for something a little different this November? Sure, you could opt for one of the classic brands this Black Friday, or you could go against the grain a little with some of the most gorgeous-looking wired headphones you could hope to find. Let us introduce you to the Meze Audio 99 Classics.

Adorned with veneered wooden earcups and a luxury aesthetic, the classy cans are reduced significantly thanks to the Black Friday period, dropping from £269 to £195 at Richer Sounds, a saving of £74. That's nearly 30% off a pair of sublime-looking headphones.

Meze 99 Classics was £269 now £195 at Richer Sounds (save £74)

Beautifully crafted over-ear headphones that have dropped under £200 for the first time. If you're after a solid, comfortable pair of wired headphones that sound smooth, clear and full-bodied with substantial low bass, these Meze Audio 99 Classics are a great buy for this knockdown price.

Deal also available at AV.com

There are many, many headphones out there, but it's hard to think of a pair that looks as gorgeous as the Meze Audio 99 Classics. The wired over-ears boast a deliberately premium aesthetic thanks to their walnut-veneered earcups meeting some shiny gold/silver metal accents to give the cans a classy, sophisticated feel. In a realm of plastic and faux leather, the 99 Classics are a joy to behold.

Their sonic character also matches their suave exterior. The 99 Classics sound exactly as you'd expect when you look at them, opting for a full-bodied, even-handed approach that smooths off the harshness of the tracks played through them. Exessive peppiness and enthusiasm are rather uncouth for these austere performers which favour smoothness, fluidity and classy refinement instead. If the 99 Classics wore clothes, they'd opt for the smoking jacket instead of the Nike tracksuit.

Those who favour spark and liveliness might want to give them a miss, but there's so much to like about the 99 Classics' sonic style. As we wrote in our review, "their appealing combination of natural warmth and good insight, all-day comfort and classic looks make them an appetising option." Check them out at Richer Sounds to make a major saving.

