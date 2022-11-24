These are the 5 best Black Friday turntable deals from Technics, Pro-Ject, Sony, Audio Technica

Hi-fi deals are few and far between this Black Friday. The various supply, shipping and chip shortages that have plagued the audio industry in general for the last couple of years are still felt, and this is reflected all the more when looking at turntables, where prices have gone higher and very few discounts are to be had.

But there are nuggets of gold here. We've scoured the internet to find some great savings on superb five-star decks from Technics, Pro-Ject, Audio Technica and Sony. Not only has every single record player in this list received a five-star review from What Hi-Fi?, a few are even current 2022 Award-winners – the cream of the crop in their price point.

So whether you're on a tight budget, looking for a Bluetooth turntable or have some hard-earned cash set aside for a truly great turntable – we think you'll find something that will soothe your vinyl cravings. If you're looking to upgrade or aiming to buy your first ever proper turntable, see below for the latest and best deals right now in the UK.

(opens in new tab) Pro-Ject Primary E was £199 now £119 at Richer Sounds (save £80 (opens in new tab) - exclusive to VIP customers, free sign-up)

One of the best budget record players ever, Pro-Ject's Primary E is a current (and multiple) What Hi-Fi? Award-winner. Clear detail, even tonal balance and a spirited sense of drive and momentum make this bare-bones deck a great option for vinyl fans on a tight budget. A great £80 saving makes it an even better budget Black Friday buy.

(opens in new tab) Sony PS-LX310BT was £249 now £229 at Amazon (save £20) (opens in new tab)

Fuss-free set-up, Bluetooth streaming for headphones (you can pair up to eight!), built-in phono stage and entertaining sound – Sony hits the jackpot in delivering a feature-packed Bluetooth turntable that's also affordable. This price yo-yos throughout the year, but you can save £20 off RRP right now.

(opens in new tab) Audio Technica AT-LP5x was £379 now £319 at Richer Sounds (save £60) (opens in new tab)

This well-built deck ticks all the right boxes: it has a phono stage that can handle both MM and MC cartridges, a USB output for ripping your vinyl into hi-res files, and it sounds great: composed, detailed and dynamically pleasing. It's currently £60 off and comes highly recommended if you're after a feature-packed, easy-to-use deck.

(opens in new tab) Technics SL-1500C was £899 now £799 at Sevenoaks (save £100) (opens in new tab)

For serious vinyl fans looking for an upgrade: this brilliant Award-winning Technics record player is now a whole £100 off at Sevenoaks. It has a recognisably Technics design, with built-in phono stage, electric speed control and wonderfully crisp, dynamic and energetic performance. The real deal.

If you're in the US, we've still got you covered. The very same Sony Bluetooth turntable is also on sale for under $200, while a different Pro-Ject – the Debut Carbon Evo – has a decent $50 saving, both at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Sony PS-LX310BT was $249.99 now $198 at Amazon (save $51.99) (opens in new tab)

You can pair up to eight headphones to this Sony Bluetooth turntable, which also boasts a built-in phono stage and simple, hassle-free set-up. An entertaining audio performance rounds of this great deck, which is now just over 20 per cent off.

(opens in new tab) Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo was $599 now $549.40 at Amazon (save $49.60) (opens in new tab)

A series of updates elevates the Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo record player: improved motor mounting, new height-adjustable damped feet and a heavy steel platter.

But it's the full-bodied and insightful sound that really delights. The eight per cent deal is small but any discount on this capable deck feels worth it.

MORE:

The best hi-fi deals right now

Check out our live blog for the latest hi-fi and speaker Black Friday deals

Here are our best turntables at all prices