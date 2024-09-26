The Sky falls in! Sky Glass and Stream are down for the second time in a week

Some Glass TVs wouldn't even turn on

Sky's streaming services have suffered two outages in a week. Last night, the Sky Help Team tweeted that some customers were unable to watch certain channels, while last week, hundreds of Sky Glass and Stream customers reported technical issues, with some unable to even turn on their Sky Glass TVs.

Last night's issue saw customers see a message reading "To watch this, you need to upgrade your subscription" on certain channels. Sky is yet to issue a fix – Sky's service status page flags an issue with its streaming TV products. Sky's satellite TV, broadband and mobile services and TV apps are all unaffected.

We've contacted Sky for comment and will update this story if we hear back.

Last week saw a similar issue render Sky's streaming services unusable. It started last Thursday night, and carried on into Friday morning, with hundreds of customers affected. Customers whose devices wouldn't switch on were told to restart them by following this guide.

While the issue seemed to predominantly affect Sky Glass, some users reported a similar problem with their Sky Stream pucks. Both devices use the same Entertainment OS operating system.

