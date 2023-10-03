The five-star Amazon Echo Dot Bluetooth speaker’s better than half-price

Looking for a bargain Bluetooth speaker? Amazon’s Echo Dot smart speaker is currently down to just £22 over on Amazon.

Earlier this year, we tested it at £55 and gave it a five-star review. Now down to just £22, this deal looks like an absolute steal.

In our review of the 5th Generation Echo Dot, we noted the speaker’s “impressively expansive sound” and liked the simplicity and sturdiness of the design. Sound can distort at higher volumes, so it’s often much more suited to low to medium decibel levels, personal listening or small gatherings.

Amazon Echo Dot was £55 now £22 at Amazon (save £33) Amazon's 5th Generation Echo Dot is a capable smart speaker with great connectivity and streaming capabilities, alongside a surprisingly robust sound considering the size of the unit. We reviewed it earlier this year and gave it a five-star review, now this speaker is under half-price!

The Echo Dot features wi-fi and Bluetooth connectivity and also features Amazon Alexa voice assistant for convenient remote control over audio playback and settings. The speaker supports a range of audio streaming services including Amazon Music, Spotify, Deezer, and Apple Music, although sadly Tidal is not supported.

The unit houses a single 44mm front-firing speaker, which is 4mm larger than the 40mm driver featured in the previous 4th Generation model.

The Echo Dot is part of Amazon’s wider Echo range, which consists of the standard Echo model, the bigger Echo Studio, the touchscreen Show series, and the Echo Dot.

So far, we’ve been impressed with Amazon’s smart speaker options, particularly the very affordable Dot range which also earned five-star reviews for its 3rd and 4th Generations

If you’re in the market for a tidy Bluetooth speaker with great control and connectivity options, you’ll struggle to get your hands on one for less than this.

Stay tuned for plenty more deals coming up with Black Friday and Amazon Prime Big Deal Days just around the corner.

