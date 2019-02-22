The Bristol Hi-Fi Show: Creek Audio relaunches product line

Creek Audio is marking its 37th year in the hi-fi industry not only by moving its production from China to Europe, but also by fully redeveloping its product line-up.

At The Bristol Hi-Fi Show this weekend, Creek is showing off the first of its products for 2019. The Voyage CD10 and i20 stereo amplifier are on display, while the CLS6 standmounts are being demoed.

The Voyage separates introduce new full-width, brushed aluminium styling and entirely new circuitry, with the i20 using Class G amplification and a switch-mode power supply. Pricing and availability is yet to be concretely confirmed, but the i20 will likely arrive around the £2000 mark in May.

Voyage separates in prototype form

The CLS6 (pictured top) marries a metal dome tweeter with a 7in driver, and is available in gloss black and walnut (£2500) as well as rosewood (£3000), complete with magnetic grilles.

Further speakers, the three-way CLS8 standmounts and the larger CLS9, will be introduced later in the year.

We look forward to seeing - and hearing - more from Creek over the course of the year. If you're visiting The Bristol Hi-Fi Show this weekend, you can find creek on the second floor in room 226.

