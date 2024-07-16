The best cheap TV just got even cheaper for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is now officially underway, and our favourite cheap TV just got even cheaper. In fact, we're going to dub this one 'ridiculously cheap'.

Said TV is the 50-inch version of Amazon's own Fire TV Omni QLED, which you can currently pick up for just £380 at Amazon itself. That's a whopping saving of £270 (42 per cent) on the full price of £650.

No, this isn't the first time the 50-inch Omni QLED has been discounted – in fact, the discounts are so common that we strongly advise against anyone paying full price – but it has never been this cheap. The previous lowest price was £400, and that was back in October of last year.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 50-inch £650 £380 (save £270)

We reviewed this model and gave it five stars, praising its balanced picture performance and surprisingly decent gaming specs. We tested it at £650, however, it's now available for its lowest-ever price of £380. It's a consistent and considered performer for the price and it works within its means to provide a very satisfying and authentic picture.

Five stars

Read the full Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 50-inch review

We've now tested the Omni QLED series in three different sizes: 43 inches, 50 inches and 65 inches. The 50-inch model was comfortably the best, but the 65-inch model is also very good. The 43-inch model is a real letdown and is best avoided even when discounted.

The Omni QLED TVs are Amazon's top models, with Quantum Dots for better, brighter colours, and local dimming (on all but the 43-inch model) for enhanced contrast.

That said, the Omni QLED isn't up there for razzle-dazzle with more expensive TVs from the likes of LG and Samsung. Instead, its strengths lie in balance and consistency. It gets the fundamentals of picture quality right, which means you're always engaged in what you're watching.

In terms of features, the Fire TV Omni QLEDs support HDR formats including HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision IQ. Inevitably, given the price, HDMI 2.1 is not supported, but while 4K/120Hz gaming is off the menu, VRR and ALLM very much are. There's eARC support for easy connection of a soundbar, too.

The biggest draw of Amazon's own TVs, though, has to be the integrated Fire OS platform, which offers access to every major streaming app in a very intuitive fashion.

All told, this is a lot of a TV for rather little money. A true bargain.

MORE:

Amazon Prime Day 2024: the best deals on TVs, speakers, headphones and more

Our picks for the best TV deals available

OLED vs QLED: which is the best TV technology?