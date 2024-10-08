Quick! Our favourite cheap TV is back to its lowest-ever price for October Prime Day

The second round of Amazon Prime Day sales for 2023 is now officially underway, and our favourite cheap TV is back to its cheapest-ever price. The last time we saw it this low was back in July, during round one of Prime Day.

The TV in question is the 50-inch version of Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED, which can be yours for just £380 at Amazon. That's a whopping saving of £270 (42 per cent) on the full price of £650.

You will regularly find discounts on Amazon's own TVs – in fact, the discounts are so common that we strongly advise against anyone paying full price – but this is a particularly tempting offer which deserves bringing to your attention.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 50-inch £650 £380 (save £270)

We reviewed Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED QL50F601 and gave it five stars, praising its balanced picture and surprisingly decent gaming specs. We tested it at £650, however; it is now available for its lowest-ever price of £380. It's a consistent and considered performer for the price and provides a very satisfying and authentic picture for the money. Five stars

We have now tested the Omni QLED series in three different sizes: 43 inches, 50 inches and 65 inches. The 50-inch model was comfortably the best, but the 65-inch model is also very good. The 43-inch model, on the other hand, is a real letdown and is best avoided even when discounted.

The Omni QLED TVs are Amazon's top models, with Quantum Dots for better, brighter colours, and local dimming (on all but the 43-inch model) for enhanced contrast.

That said, the Omni QLED isn't up there for razzle-dazzle with more expensive TVs from the likes of LG and Samsung. Instead, its strengths lie in balance and consistency. It gets the fundamentals of picture quality right, which means you are always engaged in what you are watching.

In terms of features, the Fire TV Omni QLEDs support HDR formats including HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision IQ. Inevitably, given the price, HDMI 2.1 is not supported, but while 4K/120Hz gaming is off the menu, VRR and ALLM very much are. There's eARC support for easy connection of a soundbar, too.

The biggest draw of Amazon's own TVs, though, has to be the integrated Fire OS platform, which offers access to every major streaming app in a very intuitive fashion.

All told, this is a lot of a TV for rather little money – just £380 to be precise. A true bargain.

