The 7 best Black Friday tablet deals and iPad offers

Tablet deals on Black Friday are as sure as night follows day, with inevitable discounts on Amazon Fire tablets and usually a price-cut or two on Apple iPads, Samsung Galaxy Tabs and Microsoft Surfaces too. This year's no different.

Sadly we aren't being blessed with huge discounts on iPads this time, but there is a decent saving on the 2020 iPad Air – as you can see below. Here we've rounded up the best Black Friday tablet deals live right now, and they start at just £30 for – you guessed it – an Amazon Fire model...

Fire HD 7 16GB £50 Fire HD 7 16GB £50 £30 at Amazon (save £20)

Amazon's cheapest tablet is a great buy. You get 16GB storage (32GB is £5 more), a 7-inch screen and, thanks to Alexa, you can use your voice to play videos.

Spend an extra £15 to get no adverts

Apple iPad Air 4 64GB wi-fi £579 Apple iPad Air 4 64GB wi-fi £579 £556 at Amazon (save £21)

It's unusual to see a big discount on a brilliant, 2020 iPad Air so this Amazon deal is a bit of a unicorn. Stock is low right now, so don't delay if you want to secure this saving.

Amazon Fire HD 8 £90 Amazon Fire HD 8 £90 £40 at Amazon (save £50)

A seriously cheap price for a feature-packed Fire HD tablet. It's built for entertainment rather than work, but this deal gets you a decent 8in display, 10 hour battery life and Alexa voice control. Our advice? Grab one while you can.

Spend an extra tenner to get no adverts

Amazon Fire HD 10 £150 Amazon Fire HD 10 £150 £80 at Amazon (save £70)

The 2021 Fire HD 10 is said to offer a 10-inch display that's "10 percent brighter" than the 2019 model. It's also got double the RAM, plus 12-hour battery life and 32GB of storage. A good option for those on a budget who want a sizeable screen to watch videos on.

Spend an extra tenner to get no adverts

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch (64GB, Wi-Fi) £519 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch (64GB, Wi-Fi) £519 £449 at Amazon (save £70)

A tasty discount on one of Samsung's iPad-rivalling Galaxy Tab tablet. The S7 FE ('Fan Edition') sports a 12.4in screen, 8MP rear camera, 13-hour battery life, AKG speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and Samsung's S-Pen. Spend £40 more for 128GB storage

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7-inch (Wi-Fi, 32 GB) £150 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7-inch (Wi-Fi, 32 GB) £150 £109 at Amazon (save £41)

A bargain Samsung Galaxy tablet, the super-portable (71g) A7 Lite has an 8.7-inch screen, 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB with a MicroSD card), optional gesture-based control and dual speakers that support Atmos. Nice tablet, nice discount.

Surface Pro 7 128GB £899 Surface Pro 7 128GB £899 £719 at Amazon (save £180)

This is one of the biggest and best tablet deals around. It gets you a massive chunk off the RRP of Microsoft's multi-tasking marvel, which boasts a 12.3-inch PixelSense display with facial recognition. The deal also offers £26 off Adobe.

