The Award-winning Astell&Kern A&norma SR35 is now at its lowest ever price

If you’ve been waiting to take a leap on a portable music player, and had your eye on our favourite, the Award-winning Astell&Kern A&norma SR35 (I mean, why wouldn’t you?) – then we have good news.

Until 31st July, but only while stocks last, you can save £200 on the price we reviewed this five-star player at, taking it from £799 to £599 – plus you get your choice of SR35 case, worth £69, thrown in with the deal as well.

Astell&Kern A&norma SR35 deal

Astell&Kern A&norma SR35 was £799 now £599 at Richer Sounds (save £269)

The Astell&Kern A&norma SR35 is our favourite portable music player, and it’s now available at its lowest ever price. You can pick it up for £200 cheaper than the price we reviewed it at last year, taking it to just £599 while stocks last.

The A&norma SR35 is Astell&Kern's entry-level music player, but nothing about what's on offer here feels entry level in any way. With its geometrically quirky aluminium casework and sleek, shiny finish, it's premium yet portable, with a 3.6inch 720 x 1280 touchscreen for controlling playback.

Unlike some of its competition though, there's no Android operating system here, and therefore no apps – but we really like that focused approach. Instead, you've got everything you need for simply playing back your high-res tracks, and plenty of them too. You'll get 64GB on-board storage for around 625 (at 24 bit/96kHz), plus the option to add a micro-SD card for up to 1TB if you need.

In our review we praised the SR35's "very likeable presentation", and while we noted a tonal balance that sits ever so slightly on the rich side, we said there's a "combination of power and finesse that feels very mature for a source at this level".

No matter what music you feed it, we found the SR35 handles it with top-notch dynamic expression and more detail that we've heard on any other player at its original price point. Even better, now it's £200 less then. Plus it's a source we think that almost any headphones will get on with, so there's no pairing worries to consider either.

If you're looking to buy a portable music player and have this budget to spend, you simply won't find better than the A&norma SR35. But be quick, it'll only be available at this price while stocks last!

