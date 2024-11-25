The 5-star Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is an outright bargain with this Black Friday deal

The best streaming devices let you cast anything from your phone or tablet to your TV. The Amazon Fire TV Stick is one of the best in the game and if you have a 4K TV, then the 4K Stick has you completely covered.

It's now Black Friday week so it's no surprise to see Amazon's flagship product discounted, this time by a whopping 42%. Don't hang around; get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for only £34.99. Bag one of the most affordable streaming devices right now.

Lowest price ever! Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £34.99 at Amazon (save £25)

At an incredibly low price, it is now possible to access all the apps you could ever need. The device also supports all current HDR formats and throws in Dolby Atmos too. It's hard to believe you get all that for just £34.99. Five Stars

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is an ideal solution for subscribers of Prime Video but it'll also work with other video streaming services, including Netflix and Disney+. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review we called it "the benchmark for streaming sticks and great value."

With Alexa Voice Remote, controlling the device is easier than ever. Play your favourite TV shows or make searches using just your voice. For those who prefer manual controls, the device also comes with a remote.

There is also a FullHD Fire TV Stick but if you have a higher-resolution TV, then you'll need the 4K version to watch videos filmed in 4K.

MORE:

Our pick of the best Black Friday deals

And the best music streamers you can buy right now

Check out all of our streaming best buys