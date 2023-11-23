The 48in LG C2 OLED TV is still in stock – but not for long at this Black Friday price

The LG C2 has lasted longer than we thought. Last year's Award-winning OLED TV might have been surpassed by the C3, but there's not much difference between them. And at this price, the C2 is the better buy.

This Black Friday deal has brought the 48-inch model down to just £799 at Richer Sounds. But stock is limited. And we mean limited – you'll have to ring your local store to check if they have it, that's how few are left. Act now!

Black Friday LG OLED C2 deal

LG OLED48C2 was £949 now £799 at Richer Sounds (save £150)

You might be tempted to buy the 42-inch C3 but this 48-inch C2 is cheaper, bigger, and performs very similarly. It combines perfect OLED blacks with excellent detail, sharpness, and colour balance. It's also got flawless gaming specs, including four HDMI 2.1 sockets that support 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM, and Dolby Vision gaming. Here's our LG C2 65-inch review for comparison.

At this price, the 48-inch C2 is cheaper than the 42-inch C3.

There is one caveat – you'll have to join Richer Sounds' VIP Club to be eligible for the deal. But that only takes a few seconds.

LG's OLEDs are the most feature-packed out there, and its C-series models are usually the perfect intersection of performance, features, and price.

For picture performance, the C2 is almost as as good as its successor, largely because it features the same OLED panel technology. It's got all of the same gaming features, too, including 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM across all four of its HDMI 2.1 sockets. It also supports Dolby Vision gaming (right up to 4K/120Hz) and has an HGiG mode that makes it easy to get more consistent and accurate HDR across many games.

The sound leaves a lot to be desired, but the same can be said about the C3, so we recommend a soundbar with either model. Need some help picking one out of the crowd? Check out our rundown of the best budget soundbars for inspiration.

