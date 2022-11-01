TCL's new Fire TV range starts at just £340... if you're quick

In Europe, TCL is introducing a new QLED series of TVs, the CF630K Fire TVs, that come packed with 4K/HDR, ALLM, Alexa, Dolby Atmos, and more. On top of all that, you can pick up the 50-inch model for just £340 (opens in new tab) and the 55-inch for £390 (opens in new tab) until November 11th when prices will increase to £379 and £429.

We haven't got our hands on these TCL sets just yet, but we have reviewed other TCL TVs, routinely finding them to offer up solid performance for the money and even awarding some TCL TVs, like the 55RP620K, five-stars in our official review.

While you'll have to hang tight for an official review, these new TCL QLED sets are worth a look if you're in the market for a new TV.

New TCL QLED Fire TV Amazon deals

(opens in new tab) TCL 50CF630K: £380 £340 at Amazon (save £40) (opens in new tab)

This 50-inch QLED TCL TV comes with Amazon smarts, 4K support, robust HDR support, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos alongside ALLM. What's more is you can get £40 off through 11th November.

(opens in new tab) TCL 55CF630K: £430 £390 at Amazon (save £40) (opens in new tab)

Enjoy all of Amazon's Fire TV smarts alongside 4K, HDR, HLG, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, ALLM, and more on this 55-inch QLED TCL set. If you act fast, you can get this new TV for £40 off until 11th November.

TCL is best known for its budget Roku TVs, some of which are excellent for the money, but the brand is moving beyond that, now offering up QLED Fire TVs for customers in Europe. While you may like one smart TV platform more than another, a QLED display is almost always a strict upgrade over traditional LED.

Outside of the panel tech in TCL's new CF630K TVs, these TVs are coming packed with features. You're getting 4K support and a robust HDR implementation that includes HDR, HLG, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision, but you're also getting ALLM for gamers and all the familiar smarts of a Fire TV.

On top of all that, you'll get Alexa support for hands-free voice control, and these Fire TVs come preinstalled with a variety of apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. You'll also get 4 HDMI ports alongside HDMI eARC, too.

If you're in the market for a new TV and you don't want to break the bank but you also don't want a barebones set without modern features, these new TCL TVs are worth a look, especially if you're in Europe and ready to buy now, as you'll be able to take advantage of this sale now through 11th November.

MORE:

Check out our list of the best 4K TVs around

As well as if you should buy a TCL TV

And the best TV deals we've found