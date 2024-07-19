TAD's upgraded power amplifier houses redesigned circuitry for "exceptional clarity"

TAD has unveiled its latest two-channel power amplifier, the TAD-M1000TX. As part of the high-end Japanese brand's upgrading of its established Evolution Series, the outgoing TAD-M1000 is being replaced by the TX model, with the new amplifier joining the TAD-D1000TX disc player, TAD-DA1000TX D/A converter and TAD-C1000 preamplifier in rounding out the high-end series.

The major distinction between the new and outgoing model is a redesigned internal circuitry layout. Crafted with "meticulous effort", the MD1000TX circuit architecture has been reworked in order to "achieve ultimate symmetry between left and right channels". Upgraded twin high-capacity transformers, meanwhile, aim to increase the purity of the power supply by connecting the transformer's internal coil directly to the power supply circuit, thus minimising contact points with leading wires.

The shape of the cross-section of the power amp's transformer core has also been reimagined for the TAD-M1000TX. A new circular design replaces the M1000's square format, aiming to improve contact between the core and coils and reduce leakage of magnetic flux and vibrations. This, claims TAD, results in a power supply that offers greater purity and responsiveness, in turn giving a more accurate driving of speaker diaphragms.

(Image credit: TAD)

The TAD-M1000TX delivers 500 watts per channel at 4 ohms, thanks to a simplified Class D single output stage. Around the back, the amplifier offers twin balanced and unbalanced inputs alongside two pairs of speaker terminals, with the M1000TX capable of being used for bi-amping.

Externally, the TAD-M1000TX's substantial main body is supported by a three-point support structure with inverted spikes, isolating the chassis from unwanted vibrations and thus reducing noise or distortion. This carefully designed vibration control also results in more energetic audio reproduction, says TAD, as external movements are unable to travel through the feet and negatively impact the amp's internal circuitry.

The TAD-M1000TX power amplifier will be available to purchase in November 2024 for the princely sum of $24,950 (further prices pending).

MORE:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

TAD's high-end Reference preamplifier aims for "near-perfect stereophonic sound reproduction

The 9 best punk tracks even audiophiles should listen to

These are the best stereo amplifiers we've tested