Stop what you're doing, the Bose 700 headphones are now 37% off

Now isn't typically the best time of the year to bag a headphones deal. After all, we aren't amidst one of the peak sales periods that run throughout January, Amazon Prime Day (July) and Black Friday (November). But that doesn't stop Amazon from offering super-competitive low prices and one-off deals all year round – as this current Bose 700 deal (opens in new tab) goes to show.

Right now, the online retail giant is offering the lowest price we've seen in a good long while on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

Thanks to a £128 discount over the original RRP, the Bose 700 are now just £222 (opens in new tab) – significantly less than the next-lowest price we can see. We have seen the headphones drop as low as £179 before on very rare occasions (yes, Black Friday), but this is still a great price on Bose's flagship wireless headphones. And a mid-March bargain for those who don't have the patience to wait months for the next sales event to come around.

Bose 700 wireless headphones was £350 now £222.19 at Amazon (save £128)

This is the lowest price we've seen in a while on these Bose 700 headphones, which offer class-leading noise cancellation, decent sound quality and a stylish and lightweight design. The Amazon deal is on the black pair.

We gave the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 a positive four-star review due to their superb noise-cancelling skills, energetic sound and comfortable yet stylish design. And while we find the similar-priced Sony WH-1000XM4 better sounding for the money, some may prefer the Bose's aesthetic elegance and class-leading ANC (though do note that the Sonys offer 30 hours of battery life compared to the Bose's 20).

The Bose 700 are also incredibly intuitive to use: touch controls let you take the helm with regards to music playback, battery check and a few other nifty features, while summoning a voice assistant is done via the push button on the right ear cup.

And that class-leading noise cancellation – well, there are an incredible 11 levels of it to choose from (0-10), giving you unparalleled control over how much sound you block out. Going for a run? Choose one of the lower levels so you can still hear traffic. Bedding down for a nap? Crank it up to 10 and gently drift off to the land of nod.

The only downside is that they are beaten for sound quality by the best competition at this price today, which pretty much starts and stops with the aforementioned £243 Sony XM4 (opens in new tab). That said, today's price drop certainly makes the Bose 700 an even more tempting proposition than usual.

