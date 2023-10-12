Start your engines! The mighty B&W Zeppelin gets two new McLaren-inspired paint jobs

The iconic Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin wireless speaker has received two new colourways inspired by its longstanding partnership with motoring icon McLaren. As part of this continuing mutual association, the Zeppelin McLaren Edition is now available in two striking finishes – Galvanic Grey and Papaya Orange – inspired by the paint jobs and aesthetic of the F1 cars deployed by the British motoring institution.

The launch also introduces upgraded multi-room connectivity for all Zeppelin models, a big boost that looks to take the packed, huge oval speaker to the next level. We considered the latest iteration of the Zeppelin to be an awesome sonic performer, bringing back that expansive sound and zealous, agile bass that made the model such an icon in the first place. Sound, certainly, was never an issue to our ears.

What we did bemoan was a lack of modern-day features, something this new update could help remedy. The special edition model, along with all compatible Zeppelins, will now be kitted out with multi-room compatibility for the Panorama 3 and Formation lines, allowing users to connect their in-home wireless speaker system and manage them via the B&W Music app.

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

Bowers & Wilkins is also launching a limited version of the Zeppelin to honour the 60th anniversary of McLaren itself. Restricted to just sixty units, the exclusive Zeppelin McLaren 60th Anniversary Edition will feature those grey and orange iconic finishes as well as the Speedy Kiwi logo as a tribute to founder Bruce McLaren.

According to Dan Shepherd, VP of Licensing & Partnerships for Bowers & Wilkins: “I am thrilled to introduce the latest addition to our expanding product portfolio. The Zeppelin McLaren Edition joins the highly successful Px8 McLaren Edition, creating a uniquely appealing and innovative wireless product range that I’m sure will find eager buyers amongst both fans of McLaren and fans of Bowers & Wilkins alike.”

Since 2015, Bowers & Wilkins has developed in-car audio systems for McLaren Automotive’s supercars and hypercars (though we doubt very much that Lando Norris has a pair of B&Ws in his F1 racer). These new editions, then, are designed to reflect the partnership of two brands working in tandem towards the same goal.

The Zeppelin McLaren Edition is available from 11th October at selected retailers at £799 / $899 (further prices pending), while the limited-edition 60th Anniversary model is available only from select McLaren dealerships.

