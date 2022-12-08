Channel your inner Lando Norris with these McLaren Edition B&W Px8 headphones

The 2022 F1 season may be over, but that hasn't stopped Bowers & Wilkins and McLaren from creating a special edition of the excellent Px8 noise-cancelling wireless headphones. Adorned with McLaren's trademark Papaya Orange flair, these special edition cans are a must for any F1 fans.

This set of headphones is to commemorate B&W's partnership with McLaren on the new Artura hybrid supercar, which will feature a full Bowers & Wilkins sound system. The audio and automotive companies have collaborated on all of McLarens high-performance sports cars since 2015.

The headphones themselves seem to be a mostly customised pair of the existing Px8 headphones - with the same sound quality, connectivity and app control. B&W highlight the 40mm Carbon Cone drive units - which even sound like they should be found in a race car.

We reviewed the standard Px8s earlier this year, awarding them five stars due to their exceptional clarity, punchy sound and high-quality, comfortable build. That means the stellar noise cancelling, upgraded app experience and Qualcomm aptXTM Adaptive wireless technology are all on board for high-resolution wireless audio.

At £699 / $799 (around AU$1260) the McLaren Edition Px8s are an additional £100 / $100 on the standard model, but the slick Papaya Orange and Galvanic Grey finish is definitely eye-catching, so we wouldn't blame you for splashing the extra cash. You can find them on the Bowers & Wilkins website (opens in new tab), McLaren's online store (opens in new tab) and select retailers, and they're available right now.

