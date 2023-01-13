Spotify to host Stream On event in March, but it might ignore Spotify HiFi entirely

Spotify has announced an 8th March date for its second Stream On event, which begs the question: will we be getting an update on Spotify HiFi?

In February 2021, Spotify hosted its inaugural Stream On livestream to share company announcements with the world. While that included new podcast exclusives and the company's presence in new markets, the biggest announcement was undoubtedly Spotify HiFi. So will Spotify's 2023 Stream On address the fact that the lossless audio service still hasn't launched yet? The company's event announcement post (opens in new tab) doesn't say as much. In fact, it actually doesn't mention HiFi at all, instead stating that this year's Stream On will build on tools, features and programming for creators using the platform for music, podcasts or audiobooks.

The post reads: "During Stream On, we’ll share how Spotify is unlocking new possibilities for more creators than ever before so they can better connect with and build a truly global audience. We’ll also share the latest developments and tools to help more creators chart their pathways to success, get discovered by new audiences, build an engaged community, and connect with fans worldwide."

Those eagerly waiting for Spotify HiFi should perhaps ready themselves for disappointment in March, then – unless, of course, the lossless service appears before then. As always, fingers crossed.

MORE:

An excruciating timeline of our six-year wait for Spotify HiFi

Everything we know about Spotify Hi-Fi so far

Hi-res music streaming services compared: which should you sign up for?