Spotify pushes free Premium deals as HiFi delay looms into yet another New Year

The long-awaited Spotify HiFi subscription for higher quality music streaming is still a mystery as we enter the twilight weeks of 2022, despite it being teased in 2017 and officially announced in early 2021. However, that hasn't stopped Spotify from making a final push for users to switch to Premium - aided by its usual impressive festive deal.

If you upgrade your Spotify from a free plan to Premium between now and 31st December 2022, you can get three months free; a pretty sweet deal to start off your 2023. And previous Spotify Premium users that cancelled their subscription before October 28th can also snap up a deal if they want to return to the service, with three months of premium for £9.99 / $9.99 / AU$11.99. It's essentially a buy-one-month, get-two-months free deal.

(opens in new tab) Spotify Three Month Subscription £30 Free/£9.99 (for new users/returning users) (opens in new tab)

Three months for the price of one? Or better yet, free! Grab this festive treat from Spotify and upgrade your account to Premium for the price of one month for returning customers, or free for new customers.

Spotify has highlighted a plethora of Premium benefits, including ad-free listening and the ability to download tracks to listen offline. Spotify's library also includes over 80 million tracks, so the likelihood is you won't run out of things to listen to anytime soon. And we would be amiss not to mention Spotify's end-of-the-year retrospective, Spotify Wrapped - which calculates your listening time, most listened to songs and artists of the year.

While all of these Premium features are useful and fun, we're still holding out for the higher quality playback that is supposedly coming with Spotify HiFi. Tidal remains our pick for music streaming service if audio quality is paramount for you, however, Spotify has an excellent community-based feature set that other streaming services haven't quite mastered. We have our fingers crossed that HiFi makes its long-awaited appearance in the new year - until then you can find Spotify's festive treat of a deal right here. (opens in new tab)

