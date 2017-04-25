Spotify could be about to take its first steps into the world of wearables, following in the footsteps of companies such as Amazon and Snap Inc.

According to a job posting on its website, spotted by Zatz Not Funny, Spotify is currently looking for a Senior Product Manager to "[lead] an initiative to deliver hardware directly from Spotify to existing and new customers; a category-defining product akin to Pebble Watch, Amazon Echo and Snap Spectacles".

The posting also says that the manager will define the product requirements for internet-connected hardware, the software that powers it, and how the company works with its suppliers and manufacturers.

This would indicate that Spotify is in the early stages of planning its product. Indeed, the products with which its hypothetical hardware is compared are vastly different. Arguably, the only things that the Pebble Watch, Amazon Echo and Snap Spectacles have in common are dedicated consumer bases, imaginative user interfaces and a flair for going viral.

A second job vacancy for a "Product Manager – Voice" has also appeared on Spotify's site. The job details specify that "Voice is quickly becoming a key interaction mechanism for control of digital devices and services. Aspects to be considered in this role include voice input and feedback, content resolution, technology choices, and data protection".

Is Spotify looking to making a voice-controlled wearable? For now, there's little information to go on, but if pushed, we'd take a guess that a pair of smart headphones similar to Vinci could be in the offing.

