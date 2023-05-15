Sound+Image Special Awards Issue out now!

(opens in new tab) Read Sound+Image and thousands more Aussie and international magazines on Readly | 1-month free trial, then AU$11.99p/m (opens in new tab) There's a new way to read Sound+Image and all your other favourite Future Australia magazines! Pick up a subscription to Readly for AU$11.99p/m and you'll get unrestricted, all-you-can-read digital access to all the latest issues of Sound+Image, plus over 5,000 other Australian and international magazines. You can browse and read any issue on your PC, Mac, tablet or smartphone.

(Image credit: Future)

Sound+Image #351 – our Special Awards Issue – is now on sale, featuring the ultimate guide to the best audio & AV available in Australia today!

50+ AWARDS - YOUR ULTIMATE GUIDE TO AUDIO & AV

Here are the categories, but who are the winners? Our Awards issue details them all, including everything you need to know about every winner, and where to find them.

MUSIC SOURCES

CD Player of the Year

Streaming Music Player under $5000

Streaming Music Player over $5000

DAC of the Year

Turntable of the Year under $500

Turntable of the Year $500-$1000

Turntable of the Year $1000-$2000

Turntable of the Year $2000-$10,000

Turntable of the Year over $10,000

Phono Stage of the Year

AMPLIFIERS

Amplifier of the Year under $2000

Amplifier of the Year $2000-$4000

Amplifier of the Year $4000-$8000

Amplifier of the Year $8000-$12,000

Amplifier of the Year over $12,000

Pre-Power Amplifiers of the Year

Stereo Power Amplifier of the Year

SYSTEMS & LOUDSPEAKERS

Music System of the Year under $1000

Music System of the Year over $1000

Wireless Speakers of the Year under $2500

Wireless Speakers of the Year over $2500

Standmounters of the Year under $5000

Standmounters of the Year over $5000

Floorstanders of the Year under $5000

Floorstanders of the Year $5000-$10,000

Floorstanders of the Year over $10,000

Editor’s Choice Award

Subwoofer of the Year under $5000

Subwoofer of the Year over $5000

AUDIO-VISUAL AWARDS

AV Receiver of the Year

AV Processor/Preamp of the Year

Soundbar of the Year under $500

Soundbar of the Year $500-$1000

Soundbar of the Year $1000-$2000

Soundbar of the Year over $2000

Soundbar System of the Year

Soundbar Technical Achievement Award

Surround System of the Year

AV Projector of the Year under $2500

AV Projector of the Year $2500-$5000

AV Projector of the Year over $5000

Television of the Year under $2000

Television of the Year over $2000

CUSTOM INSTALLATION AWARDS

Cinema ‘GOLD’ Awards

Installation Speakers of the Year

HEADPHONE AWARDS

Home Headphones of the Year <$5000

Home Headphones of the Year over $5000

Wireless Headphones of the Year (no ANC)

Wireless Headphones of the Year <$1000

Wireless Headphones of the Year >$1000

Lifetime Achievement Award

(Image credit: Future)

PLUS all our regular news & features

- KEF’s R Series goes Meta

- Has MQA had its day? (see also p89)

- Buds from B&W, Denon/nura, JBL and Yamaha

- New streaming kit from dCS and NAD

- Apple Music Classical & the AirPlay bottleneck

- JBL’s incredibly brave soundbar launch

- Will xMEMS silicon speakers change the world?

Dealer system

The Tivoli Hi-Fi team in Melbourne selects a streaming system with some classic brands.

Tech brief: UWB, SCL6 & more

As MQA enters administration, we check out new tech that may take us beyond mere Bluetooth quality.

Music reviews

New music from established names: The Damned, Metallica, Tim Finn, even Shaking Stevens, plus reissues and expanded sets from Pink Floyd, the Kinks, and Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine...

It’s all in #351, May-June 2023, our Special Awards Issue. The magazine is available in newsagents now, and digitally through multiple platforms, including Readly, where you can peruse Sound+Image and thousands more Aussie and international magazines with a 1-month free trial, then AU$9.99p/m (opens in new tab).