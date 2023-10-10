Sony's Award-winning cheap wireless earbuds are half price in the Amazon Prime sale

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is upon us, and here's a cracking deal on a great pair of headphones. The Sony WF-C500 are some of the best cheap wireless earbuds you can buy – Award winners, no less – and now they're nearly half price.

The 46 per cent discount brings the price down to just £48.99. That's a saving of £41.

Sony WF-C500 was £ 90 now £48.99 at Amazon (save £41)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sporty earbuds are well worth the investment. The WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5, and are available in black, white, orange and green. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Read our Sony WF-C500 review

With the WF-C500 headphones, Sony has successfully brought its true wireless in-ear expertise down to a competitive price, all without cutting too many corners. The result is a pair of extremely comfortable earbuds with neutral tonality, a front-foot sonic attitude, and fine levels of detail and insight.

IPX4 certification means they can withstand splashing water like a downpour, and at 5.4g per earbud, these in-ears aren’t any kind of burden to wear. Thanks to the supplied choice of eartips and the compact nature of their design, they are simple to get into position and will stay comfortable for hours once they’re there. They also come in some more colourful options including blue, white and orange as well as black.

Connecting via Bluetooth 5.0 is quick and there's compatibility with SBC and AAC codecs on board. There’s support for hands-free calls, while you can also access your smartphone’s voice assistant at the touch of a button.

The buds have 10 hours of battery life, or 20 with the carry case, and support Sony's DSEE technology (which upscales digital music files to near hi-res quality). They also offer Sony 360 Reality Audio, which delivers 360-degree surround audio, and Sony's 'Headphones Connect' app that lets you tweak EQ settings.

If you want to take a step up, Sony's WF-C700N are a smart shout. They add noise cancelling to the mix, though this brings the total battery life down to 15 hours.

MORE:

Read the full review: Sony WF-C500 wireless in-ear headphones

Our pick of the best in-ear headphones

Check out the best Sony headphones and best Sony earbuds

Sony 360 Reality Audio: what is it? What headphones and speakers work with it?