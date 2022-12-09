Sony XM3 wireless earbuds drop to just £79 – nearly their lowest price ever

With Christmas fast approaching, Black Friday might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean there are no deals around. Case in point: the Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds have dropped to just £79 (opens in new tab) – their best price since Amazon Prime Day!

The XM3 launched back in 2019 for £220 / $230 / AU$449, and have been reduced significantly since then. But this new price is a big discount even on the already discounted price.

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds deal

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM3 £220 £79 at Amazon (save £141) (opens in new tab)

The XM3 might have been succeeded by the XM4, but they're still great wireless earbuds. Superb sound, decent battery life and a comfy fit mean they still do the job. And at this price, they're an absolute steal.

Note: the deal is only valid on the black pair. The silver earbuds retail for a still-very-reasonable £99.

The XM3 last six hours of use on a single charge. Pop them in the charging case, and you'll get an extra 12 hours, making for a total runtime of 18 hours before needing juicing up from the mains. That's not quite as impressive as their successors, the WF-1000XM4, but they are still comfortable enough to wear for hours on end without complaint.

Things are even better in the sound department, with exceptional performance bolstered by truly impressive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to help block out outside noise.

The XM4 offer a new design, new charging case and new audio processor over the older model. But considering they cost £159 (almost £80 more than the XM3 on this deal), we wouldn't blame you for bagging the cheaper pair.

MORE:

Check out our Sony WF-1000XM3 review

Our pick of the best in-ear headphones

Choose from more of the best wireless earbuds deals